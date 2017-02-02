Mason City man faces federal meth dealing charges

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — A Mason City man is facing federal drug dealing charges. 33-year-old Michael Nalan was arrested earlier this week on a federal warrant for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession with the intent to distribute meth. The US Attorney for the Northern District of Iowa’s office accuses Nalan of distributing meth between April 2012 and September of last year, when he was allegedly caught with meth in his possession. Nalan has pleaded not guilty to the charge and is scheduled to be tried on April 3rd.