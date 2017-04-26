Mason City man enters Alford plea in attempted murder case

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — A Mason City man originally charged with kidnapping, attempted murder and burglary has entered into a plea deal with prosecutors. 43-year-old Jason Clausen was accused of assaulting his girlfriend on the morning of May 29th of last year. The woman was taken to Mercy-North Iowa with what investigators described as serious injuries including a stab wound to the throat. Clausen was arrested and charged with first-degree kidnapping, which carries a life prison sentence, as well as attempted murder and first-degree burglary, both Class B felonies punishable by 25 years in prison. During a plea change hearing held on Tuesday, Clausen entered an Alford plea to the charge of attempted murder, with the other two charges being dismissed. Clausen told District Judge James Drew that while he doesn’t admit guilt, the evidence heavily weighs against him.

Clausen admitted that he took the plea agreement instead of taking the risk of having the case go to trial, which could have led to a life sentence if he had been convicted of first-degree kidnapping.

Clausen during the hearing also pleaded guilty to a Class D felony-level domestic abuse charge in a separate case. Clausen will be sentenced on both charges on May 30th.