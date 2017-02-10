Mason City man dead after shooting in Colorado

Bob Fisher

WESTMINSTER, COLORADO — A Mason City man is dead after a shooting earlier this week in Colorado. The Denver Post reports that 27-year-old Zackery Henderson was pronounced dead at Denver Health Medical Center. Henderson was found fatally wounded by authorities at about 3 o’clock Monday morning after reports of a disturbance near the Denver suburb of Westminster. The Adams County Sheriff’s Department says its detective division is investigating the case, which has been classified as a homicide investigation. Details in the case have not been released, and no arrests have been made.