  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

  • CBS Radio News — 24-hour Coverage

  • CBS Breaking News

  • Archives

Mason City man convicted of eluding law enforcement violates probation, headed to prison

June 08, 2017   Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — A Mason City man originally given a suspended sentence for eluding law enforcement is heading to prison. 30-year-old Mark Clark pleaded guilty to eluding after leading officers on a chase through Mason City in April of last year, with the pursuit reaching speeds between 70 and 80 miles per hour. Clark was originally given a 15-year prison sentence that was suspended, and he was placed on probation. Two months ago, Clark was accused of violating his probation when he allegedly tested positive for methamphetamine. A revocation hearing was recently held in Cerro Gordo County District Court, with Clark being found in violation of his probation and ordered to serve his original 15 year sentence.

Posted in: Featured, Local News

  • Weather Warnings/Advisories

    • Click to see latest weather-related warnings and advisories from National Weather Service for our area

  • Listen Live

    Click on one of these logos to listen live:


    Weekdays from
    5:00 AM-1:00 PM
    &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    AM-1490 & 96.7-FM
    24 Hours a Day &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    discovernorthiowa.com
    to listen to our other stations

  • KGLO News on Facebook

Powered by WordPress | Designed by: search engine optimization company | Thanks to seo service, seo companies and internet marketing company