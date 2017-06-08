Mason City man convicted of eluding law enforcement violates probation, headed to prison

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — A Mason City man originally given a suspended sentence for eluding law enforcement is heading to prison. 30-year-old Mark Clark pleaded guilty to eluding after leading officers on a chase through Mason City in April of last year, with the pursuit reaching speeds between 70 and 80 miles per hour. Clark was originally given a 15-year prison sentence that was suspended, and he was placed on probation. Two months ago, Clark was accused of violating his probation when he allegedly tested positive for methamphetamine. A revocation hearing was recently held in Cerro Gordo County District Court, with Clark being found in violation of his probation and ordered to serve his original 15 year sentence.