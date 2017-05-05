Mason City man charged with stealing two vehicles

Bob Fisher

GENEVA — A Mason City man has been charged with stealing two vehicles in Franklin County. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Department says a vehicle was reported stolen Tuesday out of Mason City, with it being recovered Thursday morning on a gravel road northwest of Geneva. A second stolen vehicle was recovered from a residence not far from the first vehicle. Franklin County Sheriff Linn Larson says the evidence collected as well as interviews with witnesses connect the vehicles to 32-year-old Shaun Lubben. Lubben was charged with second-degree theft and possession of stolen property. He was arrested and was being held in the Hardin County Jail.