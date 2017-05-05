  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

  • CBS Radio News — 24-hour Coverage

  • CBS Breaking News

  • Archives

Mason City man charged with stealing two vehicles

May 05, 2017   Bob Fisher

GENEVA — A Mason City man has been charged with stealing two vehicles in Franklin County. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Department says a vehicle was reported stolen Tuesday out of Mason City, with it being recovered Thursday morning on a gravel road northwest of Geneva. A second stolen vehicle was recovered from a residence not far from the first vehicle. Franklin County Sheriff Linn Larson says the evidence collected as well as interviews with witnesses connect the vehicles to 32-year-old Shaun Lubben. Lubben was charged with second-degree theft and possession of stolen property. He was arrested and was being held in the Hardin County Jail.

Posted in: Local News

  • Listen Live

    Click on one of these logos to listen live:


    Weekdays from
    5:00 AM-1:00 PM
    &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    AM-1490 & 96.7-FM
    24 Hours a Day &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    discovernorthiowa.com
    to listen to our other stations

  • KGLO News on Facebook

Powered by WordPress | Designed by: search engine optimization company | Thanks to seo service, seo companies and internet marketing company