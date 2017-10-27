  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

  • CBS Radio News — 24-hour Coverage

  • CBS Breaking News

  • Archives

Mason City man charged with stealing $10K worth of industrial electrical wiring

October 27, 2017   Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — A Mason City man was arrested last night after being accused of stealing $10-thousand worth of wiring from a local business.

The Mason City Police Department says shortly before 8:15 last night, members of the department’s Safe Neighborhoods Team located an adult male walking in the 1600 block of North Quincy, carrying several large pieces of industrial electrical wiring.

After further investigation, it was determined that the wiring was stolen during a burglary from the Holcim Cement Plant property at 1840 North Federal, with the value of that wiring being about $10-thousand.

57-year-old Craig Ruppelt was charged with second-degree criminal mischief and third-degree burglary, both Class D felonies, as well as possession of drug paraphernalia. Ruppelt is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $10-thousand bond.

Posted in: Featured, Local News

  • Weather Warnings/Advisories

    • Click to see latest weather-related warnings and advisories from National Weather Service for our area

  • Listen Live

    Click on one of these logos to listen live:


    Weekdays from
    5:00 AM-1:00 PM
    &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    AM-1490 & 96.7-FM
    24 Hours a Day &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    discovernorthiowa.com
    to listen to our other stations

  • KGLO News on Facebook

Powered by WordPress | Designed by: search engine optimization company | Thanks to seo service, seo companies and internet marketing company