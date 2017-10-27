Mason City man charged with stealing $10K worth of industrial electrical wiring

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — A Mason City man was arrested last night after being accused of stealing $10-thousand worth of wiring from a local business.

The Mason City Police Department says shortly before 8:15 last night, members of the department’s Safe Neighborhoods Team located an adult male walking in the 1600 block of North Quincy, carrying several large pieces of industrial electrical wiring.

After further investigation, it was determined that the wiring was stolen during a burglary from the Holcim Cement Plant property at 1840 North Federal, with the value of that wiring being about $10-thousand.

57-year-old Craig Ruppelt was charged with second-degree criminal mischief and third-degree burglary, both Class D felonies, as well as possession of drug paraphernalia. Ruppelt is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $10-thousand bond.