Mason City man charged with sexual abuse

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — A Mason City man has been arrested on a sexual abuse charge. 22-year-old Murtaza Ahmed is accused of forcing a woman to perform a sexual act in the early morning hours of December 13th 2014 in the common area of an apartment building on North Federal Avenue in Mason City. Ahmed was taken to the Cerro Gordo County Jail to be booked on the charge and then was released. He’s due back in court for his preliminary hearing on January 27th. If convicted of third-degree sexual abuse, Ahmed would face up to ten years in prison.