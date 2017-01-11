  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

  • CBS Radio News — 24-hour Coverage

  • CBS Breaking News

  • Archives

Mason City man charged with sexual abuse

January 11, 2017   Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — A Mason City man has been arrested on a sexual abuse charge. 22-year-old Murtaza Ahmed is accused of forcing a woman to perform a sexual act in the early morning hours of December 13th 2014 in the common area of an apartment building on North Federal Avenue in Mason City. Ahmed was taken to the Cerro Gordo County Jail to be booked on the charge and then was released. He’s due back in court for his preliminary hearing on January 27th. If convicted of third-degree sexual abuse, Ahmed would face up to ten years in prison.

Posted in: Local News

  • Operation Snowstorm

    • Click here for the latest in weather-related announcements

  • Iowa Road Conditions

    • Get up to date Iowa road conditions here

  • Listen Live

    Click on one of these logos to listen live:


    Weekdays from
    5:00 AM-1:00 PM
    &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    AM-1490 & 96.7-FM
    24 Hours a Day &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    discovernorthiowa.com
    to listen to our other stations

  • KGLO News on Facebook

Powered by WordPress | Designed by: search engine optimization company | Thanks to seo service, seo companies and internet marketing company