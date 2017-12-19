  • CBS News Radio – Latest Newscast

Mason City man charged with making homicidal threats

December 19, 2017   Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — A Mason City man has been arrested on a charge of threat of terrorism after making homicidal threats.

A criminal complaint states 49-year-old Steven Williams went to the Mason City Police Department Monday evening, telling dispatchers that he was homicidal and wanted to go to the hospital.

He allegedly then told the dispatcher that he wanted to hurt officers when they arrived, telling two policemen that he wanted to kill someone and the hospital would not admit him. Williams told the officers if they didn’t take him to the hospital that he was going to make a Molotov Cocktail and bomb the police department.

Once taken to Mercy-North Iowa, Williams allegedly threatened to kill hospital staffers.

Williams has been charged with threat of terrorism, a Class D felony. He’s being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $5000 bond.

