Mason City man charged with involuntary manslaughter in Illinois death

Bob Fisher

OTTAWA, ILLINOIS — A Mason City man was recently indicted on criminal charges connected with the death of an Ottawa Illinois man.

A grand jury last week indicted 42-year-old Mason Shannon as well as 21-year-old Joseph Brewer from Ottawa in the death of 32-year-old Michael Castelli. Shannon and Brewer are accused of putting Castelli in a choke hold during a fight on July 20th on the grounds of a commercial plant grower just northeast of Ottawa.

An arrest warrant for involuntary manslaughter was served on Shannon in the middle of last month, with Cerro Gordo County District Court online records showing he waived his rights to extradition on September 21st and was transported back to Illinois.

Illinois online court records show that Shannon has posted $50-thousand bond and is due back in court on October 5th. Involuntary manslaughter in Illinois carries a base sentencing range of two to five years in prison.