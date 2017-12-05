  • CBS News Radio – Latest Newscast

Mason City man charged with first-degree robbery

December 05, 2017   Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — A Mason City man has been arrested on a first-degree robbery charge.

Mason City police say that 28-year-old Zachary Russell allegedly held a large knife to a man’s throat and stomach, stole the victim’s keys, about $500 and a phone during an incident at 1605 North Pennsylvania on the afternoon of December 1st.

Russell also allegedly gave officers a fake name in an attempt to avoid his own identity.

Russell continues to be held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $25-thousand cash-only bond. He’s due in court for a preliminary hearing on December 12th.

