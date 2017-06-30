Mason City man charged with child endangerment

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — A Mason City man has been arrested on child endangerment charges.

The Mason City Police Department says they were called to the 1700 block of South Coolidge Avenue last Thursday night on the report of an infant that was unresponsive and had difficulty breathing.

A joint investigation by the Mason City Police Department, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and the Iowa Department of Human Services resulted in the arrest of 27-year-old Jeremy Rose, who was arrested last night in the 2500 block of South Jefferson Avenue and was charged with child endangerment, a Class C felony, as well as possession of drug paraphernalia. The injured infant is still in the hospital.

Rose is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail without bond pending his appearance before a magistrate.