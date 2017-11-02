Mason City man charged with assaulting person with chain, padlock

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — A Mason City man has been arrested after allegedly assaulting a person with a chain and a padlock.

35-year-old Mike Nicholson was charged with willful injury after being accused of striking the person head and back with a chain and attached padlock during an assault in the 800 block of North Delaware on Monday.

Nicholson was being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on a U. S. Marshal hold and is due in court on November 9th.