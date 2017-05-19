Mason City man arrested on sexual abuse charge

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — A Mason City man has been arrested on sexual abuse charges. 21-year-old Antonio Sandoval was charged on Thursday with second-degree sexual abuse. Police say he committed a sexual act on a child between 2011 and 2013 in Mason City, and that he and the child knew each other prior to the alleged incident. Sandoval is being held without bond in the Cerro Gordo County Jail. There’s no indication when he will make his initial appearance in court.