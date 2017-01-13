  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

  • CBS Radio News — 24-hour Coverage

  • CBS Breaking News

  • Archives

Mason City man arrested on lascivious acts warrant

January 13, 2017   Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — A Mason City man wanted on a charge of lascivious acts with a child has been arrested. 47-year-old Greg Courtier is accused of inappropriately touching a child last February 14th. Courtier was arrested on Wednesday near the intersection of 4th and South President. Courtier was also booked on a charge of failing to appear for a court hearing in another case. Online court records show Courtier’s arraignment hearing is scheduled for January 24th.  He continues to be held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $11-thousand bond.

Posted in: Local News

  • Operation Snowstorm

    • Click here for the latest in weather-related announcements

  • Iowa Road Conditions

    • Get up to date Iowa road conditions here

  • Listen Live

    Click on one of these logos to listen live:


    Weekdays from
    5:00 AM-1:00 PM
    &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    AM-1490 & 96.7-FM
    24 Hours a Day &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    discovernorthiowa.com
    to listen to our other stations

  • KGLO News on Facebook

Powered by WordPress | Designed by: search engine optimization company | Thanks to seo service, seo companies and internet marketing company