Mason City man arrested on lascivious acts warrant

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — A Mason City man wanted on a charge of lascivious acts with a child has been arrested. 47-year-old Greg Courtier is accused of inappropriately touching a child last February 14th. Courtier was arrested on Wednesday near the intersection of 4th and South President. Courtier was also booked on a charge of failing to appear for a court hearing in another case. Online court records show Courtier’s arraignment hearing is scheduled for January 24th. He continues to be held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $11-thousand bond.