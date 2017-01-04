  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

Mason City man arrested on burglary charges

January 04, 2017   Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — A Mason City man is facing burglary charges after an incident this morning. Police were called to a residence in the 1100 block of 9th Southwest at around 5 o’clock after a resident in the home believed they heard grunting and knocking sounds coming from the home’s basement. Police say when officers arrived, 43-year-old Joel Donaldson was allegedly damaging the furnace, duct work and exhaust vents. Donaldson was arrested and charged with second-degree burglary and possession of burglary tools. He was taken to the Cerro Gordo County Jail where he’s being held on $10-thousand bond.

