Mason City man arrested for spray-painting graffiti on Meredith Willson Footbridge

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — An arrest has been made connected to graffiti spray-painted on the Meredith Willson Footbridge earlier this month. Mason City police say they’ve charged 33-year-old Bill Grouette Junior of Mason City with second-degree criminal mischief. They accuse Grouette of spray painting not only on the footbridge, but as well along locations on State Highway 122 and the 400 block of South Federal over a time period between April 15th and April 19th. Mike McKelvey of the Mason City Police Department says Grouette was cited and released yesterday afternoon from the Cerro Gordo County Jail. The estimate to sandblast and clean up the graffiti is almost $1600, with police waiting for one more estimate for a bus bench that was defaced. McKelvey says police still believe the graffiti had nothing to do with the recent crash that resulted in the deaths of five people earlier this month.