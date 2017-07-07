  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

Mason City man arrested for assault, forgery

July 07, 2017   Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — A Mason City man is facing forgery and domestic assault charges.

Mason City police say 25-year-old Eric Sombright was arrested in the 600 block of North Kentucky Avenue on Wednesday night on a domestic abuse charge. He’s accused of slamming his girlfriend against a wall and hitting her in the face at a residence in the 500 block of East State Street on Tuesday morning.

Police say he had a large amount of money in his possession at the time of his arrest, and after officers inspected the bills, one was allegedly counterfeit.

Sombright was also charged with obstruction of emergency communications because he allegedly took his girlfriend’s cell phone and threw it across the room when she was dialing 9-1-1, as well as interference with official acts after allegedly resisting arrest and starting to run away.

 

