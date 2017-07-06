Mason City man arrested after vehicle pursuit

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — A Mason City man is under arrest after leading authorities on a chase early this morning.

The Mason City Police Department just after midnight this morning stopped a vehicle near the Hy-Vee Drug Store for a traffic offense, but as the officer approached the vehicle it sped off. The officer was not able to catch up with the vehicle due to its evasive actions. Other officers spotted the car about ten minutes later near the intersection of 12th and North Pierce, and when officers attempted to stop the vehicle it once again fled.

The driver eventually abandoned the vehicle in a field near the city limits just west of 12th and North Eisenhower after it had been driven over a tire deflation device. A Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department canine later located the driver who was hiding in a marshy area not far from where the vehicle had been abandoned.

42-year-old Troy Wiebke was arrested and charged with a felony-level charges of eluding and possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, as well as numerous other misdemeanor charges. He’s being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $12-thousand bond.