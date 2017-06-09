Mason City man arrested after failing to appear at sentencing

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — A Mason City man who failed to show up for his sentencing earlier this week on an assault charge is back in jail.

23-year-old Michael Chojnacki was arrested on November 25th of last year and was charged with assault with the intent to commit sexual abuse. Mason City police said at the time they had taken a report that he attempted to sexually assault someone that he knew at a private residence.

Chojnacki was convicted by a Cerro Gordo County District Court jury in late April on the lesser charge of assault causing bodily injury. Chojnacki’s sentencing hearing was scheduled for Monday but he failed to appear, with a bench warrant being issued for his arrest.

Online court and jail records show Chojnacki was booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail early this morning and is being held on $5000 bond. A resentencing date has not been scheduled.