Mason City man arrested, accused of robbing two men in alley

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — A Mason City man accused of robbing two men in an alley has been arrested.

18-year-old Gunnar Flores is accused of robbing the pair on September 30th of last year shortly before noon in the 700 block of North Commercial Alley. Flores is accused of stealing $3500 in cash and a wallet from one man and causing him bodily injury. He’s also accused of taking $600, a wallet, a cell phone, and a belt from the other man.

Flores has been charged with two counts of second-degree robbery. He’s being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $10-thousand bond. He’s due in court on October 6th for his initial appearance.