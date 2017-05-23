  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

  • CBS Radio News — 24-hour Coverage

  • CBS Breaking News

  • Archives

Mason City man arrested, accused of crashing vehicle into church

May 23, 2017   Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — A Mason City man has been charged with stealing a vehicle and crashing it into a church. Authorities accuse 31-year-old Daniel Solano of attempting to elude an officer at about 10 o’clock Sunday night in a stolen vehicle. Solano allegedly entered the property at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church at 670 12th Northeast and hit a tree along the side of the driveway, then backed away from the tree and hit the back corner of the church building. Solano was charged with second-degree criminal mischief as well as conveying contraband into a correctional facility after marijuana allegedly fell out of his sock while changing into a jail uniform at the Cerro Gordo County Jail early Monday morning.

Posted in: Featured, Local News

  • Weather Warnings/Advisories

    • Click to see latest weather-related warnings and advisories from National Weather Service for our area

  • Listen Live

    Click on one of these logos to listen live:


    Weekdays from
    5:00 AM-1:00 PM
    &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    AM-1490 & 96.7-FM
    24 Hours a Day &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    discovernorthiowa.com
    to listen to our other stations

  • KGLO News on Facebook

Powered by WordPress | Designed by: search engine optimization company | Thanks to seo service, seo companies and internet marketing company