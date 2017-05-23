Mason City man arrested, accused of crashing vehicle into church

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — A Mason City man has been charged with stealing a vehicle and crashing it into a church. Authorities accuse 31-year-old Daniel Solano of attempting to elude an officer at about 10 o’clock Sunday night in a stolen vehicle. Solano allegedly entered the property at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church at 670 12th Northeast and hit a tree along the side of the driveway, then backed away from the tree and hit the back corner of the church building. Solano was charged with second-degree criminal mischief as well as conveying contraband into a correctional facility after marijuana allegedly fell out of his sock while changing into a jail uniform at the Cerro Gordo County Jail early Monday morning.