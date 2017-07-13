Mason City man accused of strangulation also being held on ICE detainer

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — A Mason City man has been accused of trying to strangle someone earlier this week, and now the man is also being held on an immigration detainer.

34-year-old Leonardo Trejo is accused by police of assaulting an individual by placing a fabric belt around the person’s throat and applying pressure, leaving a visible injury. The incident took place shortly after 3 o’clock Tuesday morning at a residence in the 100 block of 14th Southeast.

Trejo was charged with domestic assault by strangulation, a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 21st. Online jail records show that a hold has been placed on Trejo by Immigration and Customs Enforcement and that he is being held without bond.