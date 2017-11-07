Mason City man accused of strangling woman, threatening to kill her

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — A Mason City man accused of strangling a woman and threatening to kill her last month has been arrested.

28-year-old Jacob Johnson is accused of beating a woman he knew on the morning of October 19th in the 600 block of North Pennsylvania. Johnson allegedly struck the victim in the face numerous times with his hand and placed his hands around the victim’s throat, attempting to cut off her airway.

Court documents also say when the victim said she was going to call 9-1-1, Johnson allegedly told her not to make the call because he would kill her. When police tried to arrest Johnson on Sunday night shortly before 9 o’clock, he ran from officers, but was caught in the 200 block of 7th Northeast.

Johnson has been charged with domestic abuse assault by strangulation, first-degree harassment, as well as interference with official acts.

He’s being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on a total of $9500 bond, and is scheduled to be in court a week from Thursday.