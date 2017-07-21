  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

  • CBS Radio News — 24-hour Coverage

  • CBS Breaking News

  • Archives

Mason City man accused of stealing from carnival vendors at Band Festival

July 21, 2017   Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — Authorities have arrested a Mason City man accused of stealing from carnival vendors at this year’s North Iowa Band Festival.

27-year-old Dustin Bredeson is accused of taking about $1000 worth of items from vendors in Central Park at about 1 o’clock on the morning of May 28th and loading them into a car. A witness supposedly took a photo of the vehicle’s license plate and a short video of some of the contents in the car.

A search warrant executed at Bredeson’s home allegedly turned up several stolen items. Bredeson was arrested on Thursday night and was booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail on a charge of second-degree theft. He’s being held on $5000 cash-only bond. There’s no indication when Bredeson is to make his initial appearance in court.

Posted in: Local News

  • Weather Warnings/Advisories

    • Click to see latest weather-related warnings and advisories from National Weather Service for our area

  • Listen Live

    Click on one of these logos to listen live:


    Weekdays from
    5:00 AM-1:00 PM
    &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    AM-1490 & 96.7-FM
    24 Hours a Day &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    discovernorthiowa.com
    to listen to our other stations

  • KGLO News on Facebook

Powered by WordPress | Designed by: search engine optimization company | Thanks to seo service, seo companies and internet marketing company