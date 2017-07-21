Mason City man accused of stealing from carnival vendors at Band Festival

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — Authorities have arrested a Mason City man accused of stealing from carnival vendors at this year’s North Iowa Band Festival.

27-year-old Dustin Bredeson is accused of taking about $1000 worth of items from vendors in Central Park at about 1 o’clock on the morning of May 28th and loading them into a car. A witness supposedly took a photo of the vehicle’s license plate and a short video of some of the contents in the car.

A search warrant executed at Bredeson’s home allegedly turned up several stolen items. Bredeson was arrested on Thursday night and was booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail on a charge of second-degree theft. He’s being held on $5000 cash-only bond. There’s no indication when Bredeson is to make his initial appearance in court.