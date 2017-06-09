  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

Mason City man accused of stealing ATV

June 09, 2017   Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — A Mason City man has been jailed after being accused of stealing an all-terrain vehicle.

Mason City police say 29-year-old Andrew Meyer was stopped driving an ATV on 12th Northwest east of Eisenhower Avenue. The officer determined the ATV was stolen from House of Sports in the 3400 block of 4th Southwest.

Meyer was charged with second-degree theft as well as driving while suspended. He is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $5000 bond.

  • KGLO News on Facebook

