Mason City man accused of robbing two gets deferred sentence

December 12, 2017   Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — It’s a deferred judgment for a Mason City man accused of robbing two men in an alley last year.

18-year-old Gunnar Flores was accused of robbing the pair on September 30th of last year shortly before noon in the 700 block of North Commercial Alley. Flores was accused of stealing $3500 in cash and a wallet from one man and causing him bodily injury. He’s also accused of taking $600, a wallet, a cell phone, and a belt from the other man.

Flores pleaded guilty to an amended charge of first-degree theft in late October. District Judge DeDra Schroeder issued the deferred judgment during a sentencing hearing Monday in Cerro Gordo County District Court. She placed Flores on five years probation and issued a $1000 civil penalty, which was suspended.

Posted in: Featured, Local News

