Mason City man accused of murdering grandparents pleads not guilty

November 29, 2017   Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — The Mason City man accused of murdering his grandparents in their home earlier this month has pleaded not guilty.

25-year-old Codie Matz was charged with two counts of first-degree murder after police found 61-year-old Kenneth Hackbart and 64-year-old Kathleen Hackbart dead in their home at 327 27th Southwest on the morning of November 7th.

Matz made the plea during his arraignment hearing on Tuesday in Cerro Gordo County District Court. District Judge James Drew set Matz’s trial to start on January 23rd.

If convicted of first-degree murder, Matz would face life in prison without the opportunity for parole. Matz continues to be held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $1 million cash-only bond.

