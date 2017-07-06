Mason City man accused of murder wants new lawyer

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — A Mason City man accused of murder does not want to be represented by the Mason City public defender’s office because of a previous case. 20-year-old Braedon Bowers is accused of stabbing 23-year-old Wraymond Todd during an incident at 325 West State Street on May 30th. Todd died on June 4th while being treated at Mercy-North Iowa in Mason City.

Bowers and Todd were co-defendants in a 2013 case that involved the use of the Mason City public defender’s office. Attorney Letitia Turner of the Mason City office currently is representing Bowers and says her concern is that Bowers has stated that he does not trust her office because of his prior representation. She says that there needs to be a good relationship between defendant and counsel to properly represent him without issue.

During a hearing held on Wednesday in Cerro Gordo County District Court, Judge Colleen Weiland questioned Bowers on whether or not this would have an impact on his request for a speedy trial.

Weiland told Bowers, “I want to point out you have demanded a speedy trial, so your trial is set for August 8th, and if you get new counsel at this point, that puts you a little bit behind the 8-ball in that the new counsel will be brand new to the case and have to start from scratch on a very tight schedule. So the question is to you, do you understand that, and is that fine with you?” Bowers replied, “I do understand that I’m on speedy demand.” Weiland asked, “And even with that speedy demand and a fast-coming trial, you’d prefer to have different counsel?” Bowers affirmed his request.

Turner says the Fort Dodge public defender’s office has agreed to take the case. Weiland will issue a written ruling about Bowers’ request for new counsel in the near future. Bowers trial is scheduled to start on August 8th. If convicted of first-degree murder, Bowers would face a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the opportunity for parole.