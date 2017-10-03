Mason City man accused of murder claims self-defense, wants his trial moved

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — A Mason City man accused of murdering a woman late last year is claiming self-defense and wants his trial moved out of Cerro Gordo County.

61-year-old Larry Whaley is accused of using a handgun to shoot 19-year-old Samantha Teeter in the head during an incident in an apartment complex at 116 17th Southeast shortly before 4 o’clock on the morning of December 2nd of last year. Teeter died two days later after being transported to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester.

Online court records show that Whaley on Monday submitted a motion for a change of venue, as well as another motion notifying prosecutors that he intends to use a self-defense stance when facing the charge in court. Whaley’s trial is scheduled to start on November 13th.

If convicted of first-degree murder, Whaley would face life in prison without the opportunity for parole. He continues to be held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $500-thousand cash-only bond.

Online records do not indicate a hearing date for the change of venue motion.