Mason City man accused of intentionally running into another car

Bob Fisher

CLEAR LAKE — A Mason City man has been accused of intentionally running his car into another car occupied by a woman and her children. 47-year-old Gary Beach has been arrested on a warrant in connection with an incident on June 5th in Clear Lake.

A criminal complaint alleges that Beach threatened to beat a juvenile in the parking lot of Casey’s General Store at 6 Plaza Drive in the late afternoon hours of June 5th. A short time later Beach allegedly drove his car into a car occupied by the juvenile and three others, causing damage. After the crash, Beach reportedly told the woman in the vehicle that he intended to cause injury to her. None of the occupants in the vehicle were injured.

Beach has been charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon, second-degree criminal mischief, two counts of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon and two counts of second-degree harassment. Beach was being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $20-thousand cash-only bond.