  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

  • CBS Radio News — 24-hour Coverage

  • CBS Breaking News

  • Archives

Mason City man accused of intentionally running into another car

June 20, 2017   Bob Fisher

CLEAR LAKE — A Mason City man has been accused of intentionally running his car into another car occupied by a woman and her children. 47-year-old Gary Beach has been arrested on a warrant in connection with an incident on June 5th in Clear Lake.

A criminal complaint alleges that Beach threatened to beat a juvenile in the parking lot of Casey’s General Store at 6 Plaza Drive in the late afternoon hours of June 5th. A short time later Beach allegedly drove his car into a car occupied by the juvenile and three others, causing damage. After the crash, Beach reportedly told the woman in the vehicle that he intended to cause injury to her. None of the occupants in the vehicle were injured.

Beach has been charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon, second-degree criminal mischief, two counts of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon and two counts of second-degree harassment. Beach was being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $20-thousand cash-only bond.

Posted in: Featured, Local News

  • Weather Warnings/Advisories

    • Click to see latest weather-related warnings and advisories from National Weather Service for our area

  • Listen Live

    Click on one of these logos to listen live:


    Weekdays from
    5:00 AM-1:00 PM
    &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    AM-1490 & 96.7-FM
    24 Hours a Day &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    discovernorthiowa.com
    to listen to our other stations

  • KGLO News on Facebook

Powered by WordPress | Designed by: search engine optimization company | Thanks to seo service, seo companies and internet marketing company