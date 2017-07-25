Mason City man accused of injuring five-month-old pleads not guilty

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — A Mason City man accused of severely injuring a five-month-old child has pleaded not guilty.

27-year-old Jeremy Rose was arrested on June 29th and charged with child endangerment resulting in serious injury after police say he caused a serious brain injury in his five-month-old baby. Officers and medics were called to a house in the 2500 block of South Jefferson Avenue the night of June 22nd for a report of an infant having difficulty breathing. The Mason City Police Department says doctors reported the baby’s injuries indicate abuse.

Rose entered a written plea of not guilty in Cerro Gordo County District Court last week. His trial is scheduled to start on September 26th. Child endangerment resulting in serious injury is a Class C felony punishable by up to ten years in prison.