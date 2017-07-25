  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

  • CBS Radio News — 24-hour Coverage

  • CBS Breaking News

  • Archives

Mason City man accused of injuring five-month-old pleads not guilty

July 25, 2017   Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — A Mason City man accused of severely injuring a five-month-old child has pleaded not guilty.

27-year-old Jeremy Rose was arrested on June 29th and charged with child endangerment resulting in serious injury after police say he caused a serious brain injury in his five-month-old baby. Officers and medics were called to a house in the 2500 block of South Jefferson Avenue the night of June 22nd for a report of an infant having difficulty breathing. The Mason City Police Department says doctors reported the baby’s injuries indicate abuse.

Rose entered a written plea of not guilty in Cerro Gordo County District Court last week. His trial is scheduled to start on September 26th. Child endangerment resulting in serious injury is a Class C felony punishable by up to ten years in prison.

Posted in: Featured, Local News

  • Weather Warnings/Advisories

    • Click to see latest weather-related warnings and advisories from National Weather Service for our area

  • Listen Live

    Click on one of these logos to listen live:


    Weekdays from
    5:00 AM-1:00 PM
    &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    AM-1490 & 96.7-FM
    24 Hours a Day &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    discovernorthiowa.com
    to listen to our other stations

  • KGLO News on Facebook

Powered by WordPress | Designed by: search engine optimization company | Thanks to seo service, seo companies and internet marketing company