Mason City man accused of illegally cashing paychecks twice

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — A former employee of a Mason City pizza restaurant is accused of illegally doubling his paychecks. Investigators accuse 20-year-old Brandon Tonn of Plymouth of depositing eight paychecks from Domino’s Pizza twice by first using a smartphone application to deposit the paychecks into his account, and then later depositing those same checks again. Tonn is accused of illegally gaining just over $2000 by doing that between November 10th 2015 and August 18th of last year. Tonn was arrested over the weekend and charged with second-degree theft, a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison. Tonn is due in court for his preliminary hearing on March 10th.