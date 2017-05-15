  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

Mason City man accused of embezzling money from pet-boarding business

May 15, 2017   Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — A Mason City man has been charged with embezzling more than $30,000 from a pet-boarding business.

48-year-old Johnathan Kofron-Willaman was arrested Thursday on ongoing criminal conduct and theft charges.

Police say Kofron-Willaman worked at Mason City’s Bark Break Hotel, a pet boarding facility featuring private suites, a whirlpool tub and play areas that opened in 2014. The business closed last June and has reopened under new ownership and a new name.

Police say Kofron-Willaman altered or misappropriated more than $23,000 in checks to the business to his private checking account and that he would swipe customers’ credit cards using a personal phone app instead of the business’ credit card scanner, taking more than $9,800.

