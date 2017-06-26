Mason City man accused of embezzlement dies

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — A Mason City man charged with embezzling more than $30-thousand from a pet-boarding business has died.

48-year-old Johnathan Kofron-Willaman was arrested last month on ongoing criminal conduct and theft charges. Police say Kofron-Willaman worked at Mason City’s Bark Break Hotel, a pet boarding facility featuring private suites, a whirlpool tub and play areas that opened in 2014. The business closed last June and has reopened under new ownership and a new name.

Police say Kofron-Willaman altered or misappropriated more than $23,000 in checks to the business to his private checking account and that he would swipe customers’ credit cards using a personal phone app instead of the business’ credit card scanner, taking more than $9,800.

Kofron-Willaman was due in court back on Friday for a preliminary hearing, but a notice from the Ewing Funeral Home states that he died on Wednesday in Mason City.