Mason City man accused in fatal stabbing now charged with murder

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — The Mason City man accused of being involved in a fatal stabbing has now been formally charged with murder.

20-year-old Braedon Bowers is accused of stabbing 23-year-old Wraymond Todd during an incident at 325 West State Street on May 30th. Bowers was arrested in Britt the next day after he was spotted in a vehicle. Todd died on Sunday afternoon at Mercy-North Iowa where he had been taken for treatment after last week’s assault.

Bowers was originally charged with attempted murder but that charge was upgraded today during a preliminary hearing to first-degree murder, a charge punishable by life in prison without the opportunity for parole if he would be convicted.

District Judge Gregg Rosenbladt has set June 27th for Bowers’ arraignment hearing.