Mason City leaders meet with IEDA about River City Renaissance project (AUDIO)

Bob Fisher

DES MOINES — The Board of Directors for the Iowa Economic Development Authority gave a favorable review Friday to the River City Renaissance redevelopment project that’s a part of the Iowa Reinvestment Act program. The board has pre-approved about $7 million in state funding to help leverage a $36 million project that includes redeveloping the western part of Southbridge Mall into a multi-purpose center that includes an ice arena, as well as a hotel and a music pavilion. The major change in that plan has been the hotel. After G8 Development defaulted on a development agreement last year, Gatehouse Capital proposed to place a hotel in the southeastern portion of the main Southbridge Mall parking lot, attach the hotel via a skywalk to Music Man Square, renovate Music Man Square into a conference center, and relocate the museum portion of Music Man Square next to the hotel. Some of the board members showed concern about the project, but in the end all were in favor of the changes made. Board member David Bernstein did show some concern about the referendum that will have to be held as part of the city’s lease with Southbridge Mall on the multi-purpose center, but is pleased to see the improvements.

Board member Chris Murray did show some concern about the project’s moving components and hopes Mason City leaders will push things forward.

Alaina Santizo is the IEDA staff member that oversees the Iowa Reinvestment Act program. She says while the project will need to be re-scored, it likely will not be an issue for the project moving forward.

Mason City’s city administrator Brent Trout spoke with us afterwards and felt positive about today’s meeting.

Also at today’s meeting, The Board of Directors approved a financial assistance application from Cargill of Mason City. The company is in the process of starting an 11-thousand-700 square foot expansion of their egg processing facility at 1750 South Benjamin that would allow for the installation of a new egg cook production line, adding over 40 jobs in the next year.