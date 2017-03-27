  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

Mason City interim superintendent finds job in Arizona

March 27, 2017   Bob Fisher

FLAGSTAFF, ARIZONA — The interim superintendent of the Mason City Community School District has a new job. It was announced over the weekend that the Flagstaff Arizona Unified School District’s Governing Board have entered into contract negotiations with Mike Penca for that district’s superintendent position. Penca states in a press release that he’s excited for the opportunity to serve the Flagstaff Unified School District and community as superintendent. He says he and his wife Kris appreciate the welcome they received and look forward to making Flagstaff their home. Penca was one of two finalists for the position. The Flagstaff Unified School District is the primary school district for the community of Flagstaff and its neighboring areas. The district has about 11-thousand-500 students and operates 16 schools, including three high schools, two middle schools, and ten elementary schools. Penca would start his new job July 3rd. Penca was passed over for the superintendent’s position on a permanent basis by the Mason City School Board back in December in favor of Dave Versteeg, who is currently the superintendent of the Montezuma School District.

