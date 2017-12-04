Mason City house fire kills one

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — Authorities have released the cause of a fatal fire in Mason City on Friday, but the victim’s identity has not been released.

Mason City firefighters were called shortly after 12:10 Friday afternoon to 927 North Tyler, where they found flames coming out of the back side of the house. After extinguishing the fire, a victim was found inside.

The Mason City Fire Department says the fire started by a multi-plug surge protector located near an entertainment center. The State Fire Marshal’s office assisted with the investigation.