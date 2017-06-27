Mason City home invasion suspect turns himself in

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — The second of three suspects accused of being involved in a home invasion has turned himself in to authorities.

Mason City police accused three men of breaking into a home in the 1000 block of East State Street at about noon on March 27th, holding down an occupant of the home and stealing a safe containing money.

19-year-old Devon Reckner of Mason City was arrested four days later and charged with first-degree robbery and possession of burglar tools. Police issued an arrest warrant for first-degree robbery for 18-year-old Austin Hasfjord of Clear Lake, with Hasfjord turning himself in at the Cerro Gordo County Jail at about 7 o’clock on Monday night. He’s being held at last check without bond while waiting for an appearance before a judge. A third suspect in the case has not been identified by authorities.

Reckner originally pleaded not guilty to the charges he’s facing, but online court records show a plea change hearing has been scheduled for July 10th in Cerro Gordo County District Court.