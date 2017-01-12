  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

Mason City fire injures one

January 12, 2017   Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — One person has been hurt in an apartment fire in Mason City. The fire occurred Tuesday night. Firefighters were called to the apartment at 2323 just before 7:30 p.m. on a report of a stove exploding, but officials say it was actually a grease fire. Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the flames, and one person was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The medical condition and name of the person injured have not been released. Officials say the unit suffered about $1,000 in damage.

Posted in: Featured, Local News

