Mason City fire injures one

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — One person has been hurt in an apartment fire in Mason City. The fire occurred Tuesday night. Firefighters were called to the apartment at 2323 just before 7:30 p.m. on a report of a stove exploding, but officials say it was actually a grease fire. Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the flames, and one person was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The medical condition and name of the person injured have not been released. Officials say the unit suffered about $1,000 in damage.