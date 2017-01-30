Mason City Fire Department asks residents to clear snow around hydrants

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — Mason City residents are being asked to help clear snow away from fire hydrants in their neighborhood. City Administrator Brent Trout says the city has over 1300 fire hydrants, and they need to have a three-foot clearance to ensure the Fire Department can make a quick connection to water. In the event of a fire, the time spent finding a hydrant then clearing the frozen ice and snow from around it will take valuable resources and time away from actually fighting and extinguishing a fire. The Fire Department encourages all residents to know the location of the closest hydrant to their home and to make sure that it’s always accessible and clear from snow and ice. Anybody with questions can contact the Fire Department at 421-3640.