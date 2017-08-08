Mason City downtown mural project underway

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — A downtown mural project is being kicked off this week in Mason City. The Mason City Chamber of Commerce has been awarded a grant by the Iowa Arts Council to beautify the entrances to the downtown area, starting with a mural on the back of the Brick Furniture building.

Chamber president Robin Anderson says the murals will be in the spirit of the Frank Lloyd Wright prairie school architecture style. She says, “As citizens, we forget that when you enter our downtown from any direction, you are greeted not by those lovely investments that we’ve made on our front doors, but by our not-so-attractive building backs.”

Anderson says they got the idea from a similar project in Illinois. She says they saw a photo of a building mural in Springfield Illinois, home of the Wright-designed David Thomas house. They used the design for that building to do a mural. “It seemed like the perfect solution to reinforcing our brand as a Prairie School architecture destination.”

The city’s partnership with the University of Iowa’s Office of Outreach and Engagement helped get the project started, as they offered the services of Master’s of Fine Arts student Alexandra Hval to design and paint the mural. The university will pay for the design, while the Chamber with the help of the grant will pay for materials and the artist’s fee. Building owners will be responsible for surface preparation costs and other items. Anderson says surface preparation and priming is underway on the back of the Brick Furniture building and painting is scheduled to start this Saturday.

She says they are looking for someone local to help with a mural project for the City Center building. She says they really hope to do the City Center fire escape brick wall. “The University of Iowa, for their artist, their liability would not cover something that height. So we’ll be looking for a local artist who can help us with that project and keep the momentum going.”