Mason City councilman Schoneman resigns, moving out of Third Ward

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — Mason City’s Third Ward councilman has resigned effective immediately.

Brett Schoneman submitted his resignation this morning, citing that he will be moving out of the Third Ward, which would not allow him to continue serving. Schoneman says he’s moving out of the ward to take a “new opportunity”, but does not elaborate on what that exactly means.

Schoneman says he’s enjoyed serving the city as a councilman and he’ll continue to serve north-central Iowa as he did before he was elected. He says Mason City is an astounding community that has a lot more potential than they know.

Schoneman challenges the incoming City Council and incoming Mayor to take the vision of the community as they always have but not be afraid to take opportunities as they come up. He adds that the town is strong enough that no one project can make or break it, but he says “we need to stop being a glass half empty type of community and figure out what we can be successful at, then charge the elected officials to go get it.” Schoneman was elected to the council seat in November 2015.

=== It’s the third time in the last two years that a position on the city council has been vacated.

Scott Tornquist moved out of state in 2015, with Bill Schickel being elected to fill the remainder of his term as an at-large councilman.

Last year, Paul Adams won a runoff election after eight people had filed to run for the at-large seat held by the late Alex Kuhn.

With the vacancy, the council must now decide whether they want to appoint a replacement that would serve until the November general election, or if they would hold a special election prior to November 7th. If the council would decide to make an appointment, the public can still petition to hold a special election.