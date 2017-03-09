Mason City council wants public input, will decide on hotel proposals in two weeks (AUDIO)

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — The City Council in Mason City Wednesday night agreed two wait two weeks before deciding who the city should work with to develop a hotel that’s part of a downtown redevelopment project. G8 Development of San Diego, headed by Mason City native Philip Chodur, has brought back a proposal to construct a hotel on the parking lot next to City Hall after securing financing for the project. The other proposal is from Gatehouse Capital of Dallas Texas. They propose constructing a hotel in the southeast part of the Southbridge Mall parking lot near Younkers, with a skywalk over US Highway 65 connecting the hotel to Music Man Square. The proposal would renovate Music Man Square into convention space, with the building’s museum being moved into a new building across the street next to the hotel. It’s likely that some sort of parking structure would have to be constructed as part of that plan because of the agreement the city has with Southbridge Mall on the number of parking spaces available in the city-owned mall parking lot. Councilman Bill Schickel says council members received the information about the proposals on Tuesday and he as a councilman and the public deserve some time to look things over.

Councilman John Lee says he likes what he sees in both proposals but wants more public input before making a decision.

Councilman Travis Hickey was lukewarm about delaying the decision for two weeks, saying the public had months to digest the details for this week’s capital improvement levy vote which was defeated by the voters. Schickel said two weeks was enough time.

A majority of council members agreed that they should wait until their March 21st meeting prior to making a decision on which direction to go, allowing community members to weigh in on the two proposals.

