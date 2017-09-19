Mason City council tonight to officially place downtown project votes on ballot

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — The City Council in Mason City tonight will vote on officially placing two public measures on the November general election ballot related to the River City Renaissance downtown project.

== One measure deals with the lease agreement between the city and Southbridge Mall involving the issuance of not to exceed $18 million of bonds that would facilitate the construction of an ice arena/multi-purpose center complex in the area previously occupied in the mall by JC Penney. Enough residents signed a petition to require the city to put the lease agreement to a public vote.

== The other measure deals with the issuance of up to $14 million in urban renewal bonds that would help finance the city’s part of the Gatehouse Mason City LLC project that includes the construction of a hotel in the southeastern part of the main Southbridge Mall parking lot, the renovation of Music Man Square into a convention center complex, a new Meredith Willson Museum to be placed next to the hotel, a skywalk connecting Music Man Square to the hotel, and for the performing arts pavilion that would be placed on the plaza just north of Southbridge Mall. A citizens group called “Mason City Says YES” that supports the project submitted the petition to place the urban renewal bonds on the ballot.

The Iowa Economic Development Authority Board has pre-approved over $7 million in funding through the Iowa Reinvestment Act for the downtown project.

— The council tonight will also consider approving an interim city administrator. Brent Trout’s final day as Mason City’s city administrator is October 20th as he recently accepted the city administrator’s position in Topeka Kansas. The council will consider appointing the city’s finance director Kevin Jacobson to be the interim city administrator effective October 1st, allowing Jacobson to work with Trout for a few weeks to get acclimated to the position.

The council meets at 7 o’clock tonight in the Mason City Room of the Public Library.