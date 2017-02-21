Mason City council to vote on capital improvement plan

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — The City Council in Mason City tonight is being asked to approve the capital improvements plan portion of next year’s budget that includes more then $20-and-a-half million in projects. City Finance Director Kevin Jacobson says the five-year plan has a total of $20 million-573-thousand worth of capital projects to be included in the city’s Fiscal Year 2018 budget. Jacobson says the plan calls for general obligation bonding of about $3-point-3 million for various police, fire, development services, transit, museum, airport, cemetery, street and water projects. The plan also has $8 million in Tax Increment Financing bonds to cover costs for potential development and a parking ramp. The plan calls for a one-percent rate increase in the water fund and an increase of 25 cents a month in the sanitation fund. A public hearing about the capital improvements plan will be held prior to the vote. The City Council meets tonight at 7 o’clock in the Mason City Room of the Public Library.

To see the entire list of projects in the plan, you can click at this link and go to page 247.