Mason City council to set special election for open council seat

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — The City Council in Mason City tonight will vote on whether or not to set a special election in September to fill an opening on the council.

Third Ward councilman Brett Schoneman resigned last month because he was moving out of the community. The council is being asked to approve September 19th as the date for a special election to fill the position. The winner of the seat would fill the remaining two-plus years of the unexpired term.

The council’s other option would have been to approve an appointment to the council until this November’s general election.

If approved, this would be the third time in the last two years a special election was held to fill a vacancy on the council.

The City Council meets tonight at 7 o’clock in the Mason City Room of the Public Library.