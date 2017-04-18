Mason City council to set public hearings on hotel development

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — The City Council in Mason City tonight is being asked to set the date for public hearings dealing with the revised hotel plans as part of the River City Renaissance downtown project. One hearing deals with the city amending the downtown revitalization urban renewal plan to include the area that Gatehouse Capital wants to place a hotel in the southeastern part of the main parking lot of Southbridge Mall, as well as Music Man Square, which would be turned into a convention center. The other hearing deals with the consideration of a pre-development agreement with Gatehouse Capital on the hotel and convention center project. Both public hearings would take place during a special council meeting to be held on May 11th. The council meets tonight at 7 o’clock in the Mason City Room of the Public Library.