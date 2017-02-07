  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

Mason City council to set public hearing on capital improvements plan

February 07, 2017   Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — The City Council in Mason City tonight is being asked to set a public hearing for February 21st on a proposed capital improvements plan that includes over $20 million in projects. City Finance Director Kevin Jacobson says in a memo to the council that the five-year plan has a total of $20 million-573-thousand worth of capital projects to be included in the city’s Fiscal Year 2018 budget. Jacobson says the plan calls for general obligation bonding of about $3-point-3 million for various police, fire, development services, transit, museum, airport, cemetery, street and water projects. The plan also has $8 million in Tax Increment Financing bonds to cover costs for potential development and a parking ramp. The plan calls for a one-percent rate increase in the water fund and an increase of 25 cents a month in the sanitation fund. The council meets at 7 o’clock tonight in the Mason City Room of the Public Library.

