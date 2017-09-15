  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

Mason City council to set public hearing date for hotel development agreement

September 15, 2017   Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — The City Council in Mason City will be holding a special session later today on the plan to construct a downtown hotel and conference center complex.

The council will be setting their October 17th meeting for a public hearing on a development agreement between the city and Gatehouse Mason City LLC on their proposal to construct a hotel in the southeastern part of the main parking lot of Southbridge Mall and attach it via skywalk to Music Man Square, which would be renovated into a conference center.

The hotel is part of the city’s River City Renaissance proposal which also includes an ice arena/multi-purpose center in the west side of the Southbridge complex, a performing arts pavilion on Southbridge’s north side, and a new Meredith Willson museum to be attached to the hotel.

The council meets at noon in the second floor conference room at City Hall.

